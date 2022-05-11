Lowcountry high school soccer playoff results (5/10)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Girls Soccer

5-A - Lower State Championship

Wando 4, Chapin 2 - The Warriors advance to the 5-A state title game for the 3rd straight season and will face TL Hanna on Saturday.

4-A - Lower State Championship

James Island 5, Hilton Head 3 - The Trojans return to the 4-A state title game looking to defend their championship. They’ll face Eastside on Friday.

3-A - Lower State Championship

Oceanside Collegiate 2, Bishop England 0 - The Landsharks advance to the 3-A title game hoping to defend their championship and will face Powdersville on Friday.

2-A - Lower State Championship

Christ Church 3, Philip Simmons 0

