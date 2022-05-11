Lowcountry high school soccer playoff results (5/10)
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Girls Soccer
5-A - Lower State Championship
Wando 4, Chapin 2 - The Warriors advance to the 5-A state title game for the 3rd straight season and will face TL Hanna on Saturday.
4-A - Lower State Championship
James Island 5, Hilton Head 3 - The Trojans return to the 4-A state title game looking to defend their championship. They’ll face Eastside on Friday.
3-A - Lower State Championship
Oceanside Collegiate 2, Bishop England 0 - The Landsharks advance to the 3-A title game hoping to defend their championship and will face Powdersville on Friday.
2-A - Lower State Championship
Christ Church 3, Philip Simmons 0
