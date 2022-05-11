Mt. Pleasant council planning to use Faison Road property for green space

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Town Council took a step in the development of its property on Faison Road Tuesday night.

Council voted to put out requests for proposals with a focus on the preservation of the wetlands and development of the highlands.

The highlands would have to have a focus on economic development and the option potentially of workforce housing.

The property is about 30 acres on Faison Road, which is just off of N Highway 17 in northern Mount Pleasant. Council bought it in 2021 for about $6.5 million.

Council members discussed their ideas for the land for about an hour before passing a vote. They did strike down a proposal to bring in consultants, saying it would be too expensive.

Council members talked about economic development versus community assets and recreation potential. Members did not include recreational ball fields in their final vote because many felt the land is too close to the airport and runway. They did mostly agree that preserving the wetlands is essential and have no plans to fill and build on wetlands.

Most of the property is wetlands, according to a study and recommendation to the council. Only about 5 acres will qualify for potential development.

Council members will now wait for proposals to come in and see what options for preservation, economic development and housing are brought in.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.