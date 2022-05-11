SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mt. Pleasant council planning to use Faison Road property for green space

Council voted to put out requests for proposals with a focus on the preservation of the...
Council voted to put out requests for proposals with a focus on the preservation of the wetlands and development of the highlands.(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Town Council took a step in the development of its property on Faison Road Tuesday night.

Council voted to put out requests for proposals with a focus on the preservation of the wetlands and development of the highlands.

The highlands would have to have a focus on economic development and the option potentially of workforce housing.

The property is about 30 acres on Faison Road, which is just off of N Highway 17 in northern Mount Pleasant. Council bought it in 2021 for about $6.5 million.

Council members discussed their ideas for the land for about an hour before passing a vote. They did strike down a proposal to bring in consultants, saying it would be too expensive.

Council members talked about economic development versus community assets and recreation potential. Members did not include recreational ball fields in their final vote because many felt the land is too close to the airport and runway. They did mostly agree that preserving the wetlands is essential and have no plans to fill and build on wetlands.

Most of the property is wetlands, according to a study and recommendation to the council. Only about 5 acres will qualify for potential development.

Council members will now wait for proposals to come in and see what options for preservation, economic development and housing are brought in.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

167 Raw on King Street shortchanged 92 workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. ...
US Dept. of Labor recovers $624,000 after restaurants gets accused of shortchanging workers
“First he got my brother, and then second he got me, and then third he got my mom,” Bethany...
Berkeley County mom, two children attacked by neighbor’s Pitbull
Deputies say before 11:00 a.m. the man suffered an apparent medical episode in a housing unit.
SLED investigating after man in custody at Charleston County jail dies
A large pile of mixed scrap is currently on fire, according to Moncks Corner Fire Chief Robert...
Crews working to extinguish fire at Berkeley Scrap Metal