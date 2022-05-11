Plane runs into marsh after an aborted takeoff

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Recovery of a single-engine aircraft is underway following an aborted takeoff from the Beaufort Executive Airport.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No injuries occurred as a result of the plane running off the roadway and into a marsh, according to the Beaufort County Government. Officials also say no fuel spill or other hazards were identified.

The St. Helena Fire District and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

“I would like to thank Chief Bruce Kline and the Beaufort County Sheriff Deputies for their quick response and coordination with the FAA,” Beaufort Executive Airport Director Jon Rembold said.

The airport will remain closed until the aircraft is moved safely out of the marsh.

