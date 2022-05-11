RiverDogs Move Into Tie for First with 7-3 Victory

Myrtle Beach, SC - Patrick Wicklander pitched 5.0 solid innings and the offense took advantage of some early errors as the Charleston RiverDogs beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7-3 in the first game of an important series on Tuesday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

The RiverDogs (19-9) scored five runs over the first three innings to take a commanding lead early. In the first, Willy Vasquez reached on a two-out error by first baseman BJ Murray Jr. He was joined on base when Bobby Seymour worked a walk and scored on Mason Auer’s single to right field. The lead doubled in the second inning on another two-out RBI single, this time from Shane Sasaki.

Auer enjoyed a wild trip around the bases in the third inning as the lead widened to 5-0. With two men on base, Auer ripped and RBI single into center field. An error by center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong allowed a second run to score and auer to race to third. After a throw to the plate, catcher Ethan Hearn tried to catch Auer as he rounded third base, but sailed the throw into left field for a second miscue. Auer popped back to his feet and jogged home without a throw. A pair of Pelicans (19-9) wild pitches allowed the lead to reach 7-0 in the fifth.

Myrtle Beach first reached the scoreboard with a solo home run by Murray Jr. in the bottom of the fifth. They added one more run that inning when Crow-Armstrong drove in Hearn with a single to center. That was all of the damage Wicklander allowed on the night. the southpaw struck out seven and earned the victory.

The Pelicans had two more chances to pull much closer, but fell just short each time. In the sixth, they scored their final run thanks to three walks and two wild pitches from Sandy Gaston. Two runners remained on base with one out, but Gaston retired the next two batters without further damage. In the next inning, Gaston and fellow reliever Jack Snyder walked the bases loaded, but Murray flied out to the warning track to end the frame.

Gaston allowed one run without allowing a hit. The right-hander walked five and struck out three. Snyder earned the save by pitching 2.1 innings scoreless to close the night. He has not yet allowed an earned run with the RiverDogs.

Auer paced all hitters with a 3-5, two RBI effort at the plate. Seymour added two hits as the only other player in the game with multiple knocks.

The battle resumes on Wednesday with sole possession of first place on the line. RHP Ben Peoples (0-1, 4.08) will take the hill for the RiverDogs against Myrtle Beach RHP Richard Gallardo (2-0, 2.28). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m

