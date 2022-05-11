SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SLED: Former Florence County deputy received, sent obscene pictures on Snapchat to minors

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County deputy was arrested on Wednesday by state law enforcement following a child exploitation investigation.

Jonathon Bessenger, 24, faces three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye requested that the State Law Enforcement Division investigate the case.

Warrants show that in July 2020 and December 2021, Bessenger used the Snapchat social media app to take part in a group “chat” where he received and distributed obscene photographs and videos.

The documents state that Bessenger received obscene videos of minor children engaged in sexual activity.

Bessenger is currently at Florence County Detention Center.

WMBF News has reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and asked what led up to the investigation and how long Bessenger had been with the sheriff’s office. We’re waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

AT&T says its new “Locate Before Route” feature will use GPS tracking instead of cell towers to...
New feature will help first responders find 911 callers faster
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New feature will help first responders find 911 callers faster
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies hope technology will finally solve 1977 cold case
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Youth teams return to park to play ball after gunfire interrupted game
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: No dashcam footage from deadly deputy-involved crash, sheriff says