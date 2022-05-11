WATCH: Video shows second-deputy-involved crash on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new video released by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is giving us a first-hand look at the second-deputy-involved crash on Savannah Highway.

Deputies Jonathon Rand and Joy DeSomber responded to a crash Sunday night that left 3 Colleton County women dead and another deputy, Emily Pelletier, injured.

While blocking traffic for the investigation, a driver ignored multiple barricades and hit their patrol car, according to Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano, who held a news conference on the incident Wednesday morning.

The video, which can be viewed below, shows a dashcam camera aggressively shaking from the impact of the crash. An interior camera angle also shows a bag being thrown into the air as the vehicle absorbs the hit.

DeSomber was released from the hospital on Monday and Rand is still in the ICU, but is expected to survive.

Incident Report

The sheriff’s office also released an incident report on the first crash Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Highway 17 Sunday at 11 p.m.

At the scene, they saw a white Caprice with heavy front-end damage sitting in a ditch off of New Road and a black Toyota in the woods.

Pelletier was already taken to MUSC for treatment before other deputies arrived. She was released from the hospital on Monday.

Three women, who were in the Toyota, were pronounced dead on the scene, an incident report stated. Stephanie Dantzler, 53, Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, 22, were identified by Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The victims are a mother and two daughters, O’Neal said.

Shanice was the driver and was wearing a seatbelt, Miranda was in the front seat and was also wearing a seatbelt and Stephanie was in the back and not wearing a seatbelt, the incident report stated.

A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol removed a camera vault at the scene and attempted to download video of the crash. However, the video did not capture the crash, deputies say.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says troopers are working with the camera manufacturer to see if any footage is recoverable.

Investigators say evidence captured at the scene indicates the Caprice was crossing Savannah Highway on New Road and hit the driver’s front side of the Toyota.

Procedures

The sheriff’s office released its policies relevant to vehicle operations and response codes. Those can be viewed below.

Communications by Live 5 News on Scribd

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.