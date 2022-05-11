WCSC named Charleston’s best local TV station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The annual “Best of Charleston” poll held by Charleston City Paper named WCSC-TV at the top of Charleston-area television stations.

The Live 5 team was also honored as a runner-up in the category of best website and best Twitter feed. Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh and Sports Director Kevin Bilodeau were runners up in the “best weather forecaster” and “best local TV sports anchor,” respectively.

Former Live 5 News Investigative Reporter Harve Jacobs was also honored as runner up in the “best investigative reporter” category. Jacobs retired from Live 5 after more than 26 years in late 2020.

The paper’s annual “Best of Charleston” feature allows readers to vote on a variety of topics including Lowcountry attractions, restaurants, arts and entertainment, politics, notable people, services and shops.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.