SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WCSC named Charleston’s best local TV station

The Charleston City Paper's annual "Best of Charleston" poll named WCSC as Charleston's best...
The Charleston City Paper's annual "Best of Charleston" poll named WCSC as Charleston's best local TV station.(Charleston City Paper)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The annual “Best of Charleston” poll held by Charleston City Paper named WCSC-TV at the top of Charleston-area television stations.

The Live 5 team was also honored as a runner-up in the category of best website and best Twitter feed. Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh and Sports Director Kevin Bilodeau were runners up in the “best weather forecaster” and “best local TV sports anchor,” respectively.

Former Live 5 News Investigative Reporter Harve Jacobs was also honored as runner up in the “best investigative reporter” category. Jacobs retired from Live 5 after more than 26 years in late 2020.

The paper’s annual “Best of Charleston” feature allows readers to vote on a variety of topics including Lowcountry attractions, restaurants, arts and entertainment, politics, notable people, services and shops.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Deputies Jonathon Rand and Joy DeSomber responded to a crash Sunday night that left 3 Colleton...
WATCH: Video shows second-deputy-involved crash on Savannah Highway
Investigators say Dionte Mitchell is aware of warrants issued for his arrest and he left the...
Deputies searching for suspect in double murder
Crews found incomplete skeletal remains of an unidentified woman in a Goose Creek field on Oct....
Berkeley County deputies search for clues in 1977 cold case
The vaccine mandate suspensions come after Gov. Henry McMaster signed an act into law that...
Charleston County, cities and St. Johns Fire District suspend vaccine mandates