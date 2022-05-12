SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

3 people shot at Korean-owned hair salon

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.
Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By KTVT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a Korean-owned hair salon Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.

According to investigators, a man entered the store, yelled something unintelligible, and opened fire.

The suspect was seen getting into a dark-colored van as he fled the scene.

Dallas police do not believe it was a hate crime incident, but the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

The Grand County Sheriff's Office in Utah has identified a suspect in a double slaying from...
Suspect identified in Utah double-slaying case
People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch...
N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles amid 1st virus outbreak
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military is gradually...
Russia hits east Ukraine, Finland moves toward joining NATO
As the abortion rights effort has failed in the U.S. Senate, the next political battleground is...
Roe v. Wade, a future battle between states