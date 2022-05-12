Bucs Fall on the Road at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Charleston Southern baseball fell to Atlantic Coast Conference member North Carolina Wednesday night, losing 12-1 at Boshamer Stadium. The Buccaneers found their lone run in the third inning as Connor Carter came around to score on a fielder’s choice.

North Carolina (29-18) was the first to score in the contest, finding three runs in the opening frame. Mac Horvath started the frame with a triple off the wall and came around to score on a Danny Serretti single up the middle. The Tar Heels added two more on runs from Serretti and Honeycutt.

UNC then used an explosive second stanza to take full control of the contest, hitting two home runs in the frame. The first came from the bat of Horvath and was good for two runs before Alberto Osuna’s three-run blast later in the inning made it 8-0 Heels.

Charleston Southern (18-26) scored its lone run in the third frame, as Connor Carter came around to score on a Jared Payne fielder’s choice. Carter recorded his second hit of the game before coming around to score, using just two plate appearances to achieve the feat.

The third frame was also beneficial to the Tar Heels in response, as the home team found four runs in the frame after the first two outs were recorded. It started when Mikey Madej was plated by a wild pitch and was capped off by a three-run shot from Honeycutt to round out the scoring.

Neither team was able to scratch anything else across the rest of the night, as both pitching staffs were able to settle in well and see the rest of the night out. Charleston Southern recorded two hits in the fourth and North Carolina saw a hit in the fifth, but that was all for either team the rest of the way.

Hector Candelas (L, 0-1) got the loss for Charleston Southern with a final line of eight earned on seven hits and a walk in two frames of work. Dylan King was then hit for four earned in the same amount of work before the CSU pitching staff settled in. Corey Braun, Evan Truitt, John Sendziak, Zac Robinson and Jordan Bridges all saw clean action.

Will Sandy (W, 1-0) recorded the win for North Carolina after four innings of no-hit baseball, coming on in the fifth. Shaddon Peavyhouse got the start for the Tar Heels, but only worked through the first two frames.

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern will play its final non-conference set of the regular season, taking on fellow Holy City school College of Charleston in an away-home-away series. Game one will take place at Patriots Point Friday, May 13 at 6:00 p.m. Saturday’s game will be hosted at Nielsen Field with a 4:00 p.m. first pitch before a return trip to Patriots Point Sunday for the finale.

