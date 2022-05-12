Charleston County deputy released from ICU after crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy who suffered injuries early Monday morning while responding to a fatal crash involving a fellow deputy was released Wednesday from the hospital.

Deputy Jonathon Rand had been hospitalized along with fellow Deputy Joy DeSomber when their cruiser was struck by a driver at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, investigators say.

Deputy Emily Pelletier (left), deputy Jonathon Rand (middle) deputy Joy DeSomber (right). (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Rand and DeSomber were blocking traffic on Highway 17 where investigators were processing the scene of a previous crash.

That earlier crash, which happened at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday on Highway 17 at New Road, killed Stephanie Dantzler, 53; Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28; and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, 22; all from the Colleton County area. Stephanie was the mother of Shanice and Miranda, authorities confirmed.

The deputy involved in the fatal crash, Emily Pelletier, was also hospitalized after the crash.

Pelletier and DeSomber had been released from the hospital by Monday, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Pelletier, who started with the sheriff’s office in April 2021, is on paid administrative leave while the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates the crash.

Rand was hired in June 2017. DeSomber started in November 2021 and had been assigned to Rand as a trainee.

Loved ones remember mom and her daughters killed in wreck

The vigil will honor Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, all of Colleton County, who died Sunday night when a Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy collided with them on Savannah Highway at New Road. (Dantzler Family)

As the family prepares for three funerals, loved ones remember the three women as tight-knit, kind and loving.

“They all were close, if you see one, you see the other two, Stephanie Miranda, Shanice,” Pastor Eric Campbell said. He is the family’s spiritual leader and cousin by marriage. Stephanie and her daughters were members of his church.

Stephanie was the oldest of three. Her brothers Eric and Darrin say her girls were smart, kindhearted young women.

“My sister was a sweet loving person, always smiling,” brother Eric Dantzler said. “She would give you the shirt off her back. Everybody loved her, we are a close-knit family.”

Stephanie’s oldest daughter, Shanice was an accountant who worked for Colleton County.

“She was just a sweet person, she was just like Stephanie, she was outspoken like that, have fun,” Eric said.

The day before they died, the family had just celebrated Miranda Dantzler-Williams’s graduation from Claflin University in Orangeburg.

“She was the life of the party,” Eric said. “Miranda called us at school, you know, she need something she called us, checking on us. Just so sweet when she graduated, it touched our hearts, ‘cause she came a long way.”

Miranda received a degree in criminal justice and was in the process of deciding what she wanted to do in the future.

The victims’ family will hold a visitation Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Koger’s Mortuary at 508 South Jefferies Blvd. in Walterboro. The funeral will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Walterboro Christian Center, located at 320 Robertson Blvd. in Walterboro.

Meanwhile, several activist groups held a news conference calling for an external investigation into the deadly crash and charges filed against Pelletier.

They said they plan to hold a candlelight vigil and balloon release Friday night to honor the victims. The vigil will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Colleton High School’s stadium in Walterboro.

