Coastal Baseball Drops Midweek Road Game at UNCG

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Coastal Carolina walked nine UNCG Spartan hitters, seven of which came around to score, as the Chanticleers fell on the road 14-2 in midweek action at UNCG on Wednesday afternoon in Greensboro, N.C.

The loss dropped CCU to 29-16-1 overall and 11-10 on the road this season, while the win propelled the Spartans improved to 23-25 overall on the year.

On top of the walks, as UNCG’s pitching staff issued just one on the day, the difference was in two-out hitting, as the Chants were 2-for-8 (.250), while the Spartans were 8-for-15 (.533) and drove in 10 two-out RBIs.

UNCG also hit .458 (11-for-24) with runners on base and .368 (7-for-19) with runners in scoring position, while the Chants hit just .200 (2-for-10) and .143 (1-for-7), respectively.

Six different Chants had one hit apiece in Wednesday’s contest led by an RBI each from Tyler Johnson (1-for-2, BB, RBI) and Dale Thomas (1-for-3, HR, run).

For UNCG offensively, the Spartans had 14 base hits led by Pres Cavenaugh (5-for-5, 3 RBIs, 3 runs) with a game-high five base hits, while both Mitchell Smith (1-for-3, BB, sac bunt, 3 RBIs, run) and Greg Hardison (3-for-5, 3 RBIs) matched Cavenaugh with three RBIs in the win.

The loss fell to CCU’s Teddy Sharkey (0-2), as in the sophomore’s first career start he gave up three runs, one of which was earned, on three hits, one walk, and one strikeout over 1.0 inning in what was a predetermined staff day.

Earning the win out of the bullpen was Koehn (1-2) who allowed just one run on four hits, a walk, and four strikeouts over 3.0-complete innings in the shortened contest.

Coastal struck first in the top of the first inning, as the visitors made the Spartans pay for a three-base error on a dropped fly ball to the warning track in left-center field off the bat of Eric Brown with a two-strike RBI-single to right field by Johnson to put the Chants in front 1-0.

However, the lead did not last long, as the Spartans took advantage of an error on the CCU infield to score one run from third base and then pick up a two-run single to center field later in the inning to take a 3-1 lead after just one inning of play.

The Chants got one run back in the top of the second on a solo home run off the bat of Thomas, yet the home team was able to scratch across a run on a double steal and a two-out RBI-single from Hardison to extend the lead to three at 5-2.

After Coastal stranded two runners on base in both the third and fourth innings, the Spartans added to their lead in the bottom half of the fourth frame on back-to-back lead-off singles, a sacrifice bunt, and an RBI-ground out to push the lead to four at 6-2 heading into the fifth inning.

The Spartans took advantage of three walks and back-to-back two-out base hits to plate three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 9-2 lead after five innings played.

Things went from bad to worse in the next inning, as the Chants went down in order in the top of the sixth before the Spartans sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom half of the inning to blow the game wide open with a five-run frame.

UNCG took advantage of a lead-off single, two walks, and a wild pitch to go up 10-2. Following another walk, a sacrifice fly scored another run to push the lead to nine at 11-2.

Despite Coastal’s Graham Brown throwing out a runner at third on the sacrifice fly for out number two in the inning, the Chants couldn’t get out of the frame fast enough, as UNCG tacked on three more runs highlighted by RBI singles from Hogan Windish and Hardison to put the score at 14-2.

Coastal Carolina will continue its four-game road trip at Troy (29-18, 13-11 SBC) in a pivotal Sun Belt Conference three-game series this weekend in Troy, Ala.

