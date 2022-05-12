Coastal low brings rain chance through tomorrow!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure spinning east of Wilmington, North Carolina will continue to move southwest toward the South Carolina coastline later today and tonight. This is going to help to bring some much needed rainfall to the area. The sky will turn cloudy quickly today and scattered rain will become more likely as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. With lots of clouds in place and a northerly wind, high temperatures will only reach the low 70s this afternoon. Scattered rain will be possible tonight and into our Friday as well. The wind direction will shift from the north to the southeast tomorrow leading to warmer temperatures which will bring in a little better chance of a few thunderstorms. With peeks of sunshine Friday, highs will top out in the upper 70s. Scattered rain and storms will move inland, away from the coast, Friday afternoon and evening along the seabreeze. A few areas of rain are possible Friday night before drier air takes over for the weekend. We can’t rule out one or two showers or storms this weekend but most of you will stay dry. We expect more sunshine Saturday and Sunday leadings to hotter temperatures! Highs will reach the low to mid 80s Saturday with upper 80s likely on Sunday.

TODAY: Turning Cloudy. Scattered Rain Possible. High 72.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 78.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storm. High 83.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 89.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

