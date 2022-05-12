SC Lottery
Company plans $1.2M investment in Colleton County

Triston Wells announced plans Thursday to establish operations at a facility on Industrial Road...
Triston Wells announced plans Thursday to establish operations at a facility on Industrial Road in Walterboro.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A consumer products manufacturer plans to create 35 new jobs in Colleton County with a $1.2 million investment.

Triston Wells announced plans Thursday to establish operations at a facility on Industrial Road in Walterboro, South Carolina governor’s spokesman Brian Symmes said.

Trison Wells is a full-service contract manufacturing company that specializes in liquid filling for household, personal and beauty care products.

“We are proud to provide high-quality and agile services that help foster manufacturing in the USA,” Trison Wells General Manager Jonathan Johnson said. “We have invested and will continue to invest in people and technology to build strong capabilities in South Carolina. We are grateful for the warm welcome we have received from Colleton County and the state of South Carolina and look forward to developing a fruitful partnership with the community.”

Trison Wells’ Colleton County facility will expand the company’s manufacturing operations and accommodate growth to meet increasing demand.

“Trison Wells’ decision to locate in Colleton County proves once again how manufacturing companies recognize the advantages of doing business in South Carolina,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We welcome Trison Wells and look forward to a strong partnership for many years to come.”

People interested in joining the Trison Wells team should visit the company’s contact page.

Operations are expected to start first week of June 2022.

