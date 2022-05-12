SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner identifies inmate who died after falling ill at Charleston County jail

The Charleston County Coroner has identified the North Charleston man who died Tuesday while in...
The Charleston County Coroner has identified the North Charleston man who died Tuesday while in custody in Charleston County.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has identified the North Charleston man who died Tuesday while in custody in Charleston County.

Stanley Greene, 57, died at 11:55 a.m. at MUSC, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

She said Greene’s death came after he had been taken to the hospital from the jail following what she described as a “probable natural event.”

“The cause and manner of death are pending further testing,” O’Neal said.  

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano talked about the victims of a deadly crash involving...
‘We are heartbroken’: Charleston Co. sheriff urges focus on victims of deadly deputy-involved crash
Charleston Police released these surveillance photos of a person they are trying to identify in...
Charleston Police release surveillance photos of suspect in hit and run case
Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephania Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff issues statement on mother, daughters killed in Savannah Highway crash
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
17 hurt in school bus crash in North Carolina
Investigators say Dionte Mitchell is aware of warrants issued for his arrest and he left the...
Deputies searching for suspect in double murder

Latest News

Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Robert Dewayne Williams, 37, was booked Wednesday night into the Al Cannon Detention Center on...
Judge sets bond for ex-Lowcountry teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bond set for former Lowcountry teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy