Coroner identifies inmate who died after falling ill at Charleston County jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has identified the North Charleston man who died Tuesday while in custody in Charleston County.

Stanley Greene, 57, died at 11:55 a.m. at MUSC, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

She said Greene’s death came after he had been taken to the hospital from the jail following what she described as a “probable natural event.”

“The cause and manner of death are pending further testing,” O’Neal said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

