Former Lowcountry teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy to face bond court judge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A medical doctor and former Lowcountry substitute teacher arrested last week in Alabama in the alleged sexual assault of a Charleston County teen is expected to have a bond hearing in Charleston Thursday.

Robert Dewayne Williams, 37, was arrested on a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor 11 to 14 years of age on May 4 by U.S. Marshals in Jefferson County, Alabama, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Charleston County deputies returned Williams to the Lowcountry Wednesday night and booked him into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Detectives opened the investigation on April 4 after the alleged victim, now 18, reported the incident, which he said happened in May 2018.

The victim told investigators he met Williams at the high school where Williams was substitute teaching and that Williams had been tutoring him. The victim, who was 14 at the time, said he was assaulted by Williams after they had watched a movie together in a theater.

His bond hearing is set for Thursday.

