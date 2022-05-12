Incident date behind obstruction charge matches date of Drexel disappearance

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A background check for the man facing an obstruction charge reveals the date the alleged obstruction happened matches the date New York teenager Brittanee Drexel disappeared.

Raymond Moody, 62, was charged with obstruction of justice on May 4. A magistrate court judge set bond Wednesday at $100,000, Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Moody was once named a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance. She vanished from Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. A SLED background check for Moody lists the date of the alleged obstruction offense as being April 25, 2009.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the obstruction charge is related directly to Drexel’s disappearance.

Moody is a registered Adult Tier III Offender who was convicted in 1983 of rape by force, kidnapping and lewd act on a child under 14, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Back in 2012, Moody was named a person of interest in the disappearance of New York teen Brittanee Drexel. Drexel disappeared in 2009 during a spring break trip in Myrtle Beach. She was 17 at the time of her disappearance.

After a search of Moody’s hotel room, police in Myrtle Beach said the search was one of several done for the investigation.

The sheriff’s office has not said if there is a connection between this arrest and the Drexel case.

WMBF-TV reported Tuesday that new information is expected soon in the case.

Moody is currently still in custody.

