Live 5 Investigates: Family wants police footage of son’s shooting death released

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry family wants the body-worn camera footage depicting their son’s death to be released publicly.

Junnie Williams, 35, was shot and killed by North Charleston Police as they were investigating a car break-in along Crossroads Drive on Jan. 16. Williams was armed and ran from officers, according to an incident report.

“I want the full tape played,” Williams’ stepfather, Jody Lowther, said. “I want [the public] to hear from front to rear everything that happened that night.”

In a letter to North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson stated the evidence did not support proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers involved committed any crimes. She did note that both officers’ body-worn cameras “fell off,” that a deployed taser did not deliver an electric charge, and that only one probe struck Williams, while the other probe struck one of the officers.

Lowther calls the unfastening of the body-worn cameras “inept.”

Though his family wants the video released, state law does not require law enforcement agencies to publicly release the footage. When asked to elaborate on their body-worn camera policies, most local law enforcement agencies said the decision to release the video is done on a case-by-case basis.

Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said that the video of the shooting is not being released at the family’s request.

Williams’ mother, Bobbie Lowther, said that is not true.

“There is nothing to hide,” she said.

Subsequent emails to North Charleston Police about the family’s wishes were not answered.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.