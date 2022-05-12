SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school softball playoff scores (5/11)

Softball equipment(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Softball

5-A - District Championships

Wando 10, River Bluff 2 - The Warriors win the District 6 title and will travel to Lexington on Friday for the Lower States

Summerville 8, White Knoll 0

Summerville 4, White Knoll 3 - The Green Wave go on the road and win 2 games to earn the District 8 title. They’ll host Chapin in the Lower States on Friday.

Lexington 13, Cane Bay 3

Chapin 4, Berkeley 1

3-A - District Championships

Dillon 2, Hanahan 1

Aynor 11, Oceanside Collegiate 1

2-A - District Championships

Timberland 6, Barnwell 5 - The Wolves win the District 7 title and will travel for game 1 of Lower States on Friday

1-A - District Championship

Hannah-Pamplico 15, Palmetto Scholars 0

