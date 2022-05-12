Lowcountry high school softball playoff scores (5/11)
Softball
5-A - District Championships
Wando 10, River Bluff 2 - The Warriors win the District 6 title and will travel to Lexington on Friday for the Lower States
Summerville 8, White Knoll 0
Summerville 4, White Knoll 3 - The Green Wave go on the road and win 2 games to earn the District 8 title. They’ll host Chapin in the Lower States on Friday.
Lexington 13, Cane Bay 3
Chapin 4, Berkeley 1
3-A - District Championships
Dillon 2, Hanahan 1
Aynor 11, Oceanside Collegiate 1
2-A - District Championships
Timberland 6, Barnwell 5 - The Wolves win the District 7 title and will travel for game 1 of Lower States on Friday
1-A - District Championship
Hannah-Pamplico 15, Palmetto Scholars 0
