SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mattel debuts Barbie with hearing aids, Ken with vitiligo

Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with a hearing aid and a Ken with vitiligo.
Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with a hearing aid and a Ken with vitiligo.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For the first time, Barbie is wearing hearing aids.

On Wednesday, Mattel announced several new Barbie dolls that emphasize diversity and inclusion.

The new line-up includes a Barbie doll wearing a hot pink hearing aid, another doll with a prosthetic leg, and a Ken doll with vitiligo – a disease that causes the loss of skin color in blotches.

A Ken doll with vitiligo is an addition to one of Barbie, which was released in 2020 to major success.

Mattel is also offering dolls without the stereotypical Barbie body type. That includes smaller chests and fuller figures, intended to be more representative of varied body types.

You can find the new Barbie dolls at Walmart, Target and on Amazon starting in June.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano talked about the victims of a deadly crash involving...
‘We are heartbroken’: Charleston Co. sheriff urges focus on victims of deadly deputy-involved crash
Charleston Police released these surveillance photos of a person they are trying to identify in...
Charleston Police release surveillance photos of suspect in hit and run case
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
17 hurt in school bus crash in North Carolina
Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephania Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff issues statement on mother, daughters killed in Savannah Highway crash
Investigators say Dionte Mitchell is aware of warrants issued for his arrest and he left the...
Deputies searching for suspect in double murder

Latest News

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk of COVID
The U.S. Supreme Court building is surrounded by a non-scalable fence in response to protests...
Justices to meet for 1st time since leak of draft Roe ruling
The justices will be dealing with several potentially pivotal cases this year.
Justices meet for first time since abortion opinion leak
A Sydney ferry sails past the illuminated pylon of the Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of the final...
United States to host Rugby World Cup for 1st time
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden urges world to renew COVID fight as US nears 1M deaths