SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mercedes tells owners of 292K vehicles to stop driving them

The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get...
The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get them to a dealership for service.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is telling the owners of more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to stop driving them because the brakes could fail.

The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get them to a dealership for service.

The recall covers certain ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years.

Mercedes says moisture can get into a brake booster housing and cause corrosion.

That can cause a vacuum leak, which would decrease brake performance.

Mercedes says in a statement Thursday that in rare cases the brakes can fail.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will inspect the booster and replace parts as needed.

Owners will be notified by letter starting May 27.

Check your vehicle’s recall status.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano talked about the victims of a deadly crash involving...
‘We are heartbroken’: Charleston Co. sheriff urges focus on victims of deadly deputy-involved crash
Charleston Police released these surveillance photos of a person they are trying to identify in...
Charleston Police release surveillance photos of suspect in hit and run case
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
17 hurt in school bus crash in North Carolina
Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephania Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff issues statement on mother, daughters killed in Savannah Highway crash
Investigators say Dionte Mitchell is aware of warrants issued for his arrest and he left the...
Deputies searching for suspect in double murder

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Protesters walk to Justice Samuel Alito's home in Virginia on Monday to speak out against the...
Protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes cause dispute between county, Virginia gov.
Bond was set at $100,000 for Raymond Moody, 62, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s...
Judge sets bond for man once considered person of interest in Drexel case
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas surprised all its 5,400 employees with a $5,000 bonus at an...
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas surprises every employee with $5,000 bonus