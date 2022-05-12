SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

New feature will help first responders find 911 callers faster

By Lauren Quinlan
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the largest mobile carriers is preparing to roll out new technology it says will fill “a significant need” for wireless 911 callers and first responders.

Phil Black, AT&T’s director of sales and distribution for South Carolina, says the provider’s new “Locate Before Route” will use GPS tracking instead of cell towers to provide a more precise location for first responders.

When 911 was first established, people called in from landlines, which allowed 911 centers to track their precise location. About 80% of 911 calls today, however, are made from mobile devices. Pinpointing those call locations is not as simple.

Black says the new technology will narrow down a caller’s location from a 10-mile radius to about half a football field. This should help with faster response times from emergency services.

“It should be in South Carolina by the end of June,” Black says. “As technology evolves, as people’s needs evolve, we need to be able to get to people in need.”

The service will automatically be available by the end of June for AT&T’s post and prepaid network, cricket customers, apple, and android.

AT&T says their phones will only be tracked when dialing 911 and they are focused on customer safety and faster response times from first responders.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New feature will help first responders find 911 callers faster
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies hope technology will finally solve 1977 cold case
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Youth teams return to park to play ball after gunfire interrupted game
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: No dashcam footage from deadly deputy-involved crash, sheriff says