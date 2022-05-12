SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say

Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not clear if it's connected to the Brittanee Drexel investigation.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County, according to multiple sources.

It’s unclear at this point if the remains are those of Brittanee Drexel.

The same sources would not give a specific location on where the remains were found.

WMBF was the first to tell you that law enforcement officers were seen searching late Wednesday night in the outskirts of Georgetown.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

We also confirmed through multiple sources that information in the Brittanee Drexel case would be released soon, but those new details have not been made clear at this time.

Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard on April 12, 2009, when she was 17.

RAYMOND MOODY ARREST

Meanwhile, a man who was once named a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance back in 2012, Raymond Moody, was arrested last week and charged with obstruction of justice.

At this time, we have no confirmation that his arrest is connected to the current investigation into Drexel’s disappearance.

Raymond Moody
Raymond Moody(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

WMBF News has requested several documents in relation to Moody’s arrest, including the incident report and warrants, but the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has denied our multiple requests.

A judge set a $100,000 bond on Wednesday afternoon for Moody on his obstruction of justice charge.

WMBF News is currently working to get the paperwork and details of his bond, including what are the conditions of his bond if he is released.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano talked about the victims of a deadly crash involving...
‘We are heartbroken’: Charleston Co. sheriff urges focus on victims of deadly deputy-involved crash
Charleston Police released these surveillance photos of a person they are trying to identify in...
Charleston Police release surveillance photos of suspect in hit and run case
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
17 hurt in school bus crash in North Carolina
Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephania Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff issues statement on mother, daughters killed in Savannah Highway crash
Investigators say Dionte Mitchell is aware of warrants issued for his arrest and he left the...
Deputies searching for suspect in double murder

Latest News

Bond was set at $100,000 for Raymond Moody, 62, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s...
Judge sets bond for man once considered person of interest in Drexel case
The South Carolina Victim Assistance Network and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic...
Advocates, survivors rally at state capitol for sexual assault victims
Robert Dewayne Williams, 37, was booked Wednesday night into the Al Cannon Detention Center on...
Judge sets bond for ex-Lowcountry teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy
The vigil will honor Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and...
WATCH LIVE: Groups plan news conference, vigil for victims of deputy-involved crash