Sixth Straight Win Moves RiverDogs to Top of Carolina League Standings

Myrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs used an outstanding pitching performance in a 5-1 win at Pelicans Ballpark on Wednesday night to secure their sixth straight victory and move into first place in the Carolina League’s South Division. Ben Peoples and Austin Vernon combined to hold the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in check all night. The RiverDogs now own the best record in the league.

The RiverDogs (20-9) jumped in front early for a second straight night. Bobby Seymour opened the second inning with a sharp single to left and was joined on base by Mason Auer, who was hit by a pitch. Freddvil Chevez squibbed the ball toward the mound in the next at-bat, but Richard Gallardo, the pitcher, fired the ball into center field as Seymour scored. With one out, Luis Leon ripped a double off the glove of right fielder Kevin Alcantara to plate another. Gionti Turner added a sacrifice fly to grow the lead to 3-0.

Myrtle Beach (19-10) scored their only run of the night in the bottom of the fourth when Alcantara scored on a wild pitch by Peoples. The Pelicans left two on base that inning and the bases loaded in the next, as their offense struggled with men on base all evening.

Luis Leon widened the gap to 4-1 with a solo home run in the fifth inning and that score held until the final frame. With two outs in the top of the ninth, Carson Williams tripled to dead center and scored when Willy Vasquez followed with a double to the right field corner.

Eight of the nine players in the RiverDogs lineup collected a hit. Only Leon had multiple knocks as he finished 2-4 with two runs batted in. Myrtle Beach received two hits from Alcantara and Ezequiel Pagan.

Vernon earned the win by working 4.2 scoreless innings to finish out the game. He struck out eight batters and allowed just one hit, lowering his ERA to 1.64 on the season. Peoples scattered seven hits, but allowed just one run in 4.1 innings in his longest appearance of the season.

The teams will square off again on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP JJ Goss (0-1, 3.00) will get the nod to open the contest for the RiverDogs. Meanwhile, the Pelicans turn to RHP Porter Hodge (2-0, 2.91) in search of their first win in the set.

