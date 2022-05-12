SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Teen accused in sexual assaults faces new charges

By Cameron Bopp and Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg teenager who was sentenced to probation after entering a guilty plea to a charge of assault and battery now faces two new charges.

Bowen Turner, 19, has been charged with threatening the life of a public employee and the purchase or possession of alcohol as a minor, according to new court documents.

Turner was arrested early Monday for disorderly conduct and violating his probation.

Court documents state he threatened to bite off the finger of an Orangeburg County deputy when the deputy told him the Orangeburg County jail’s COVID protocols required Turner to wear a mask. An affidavit states he purchased and consumed alcohol at a North Road bar in Orangeburg County on Sunday night shortly before his arrest.

Turner was originally facing three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Court documents state that while he waited for his court date on the three first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, he violated his parole dozens of times by playing golf, going to restaurants and taking trips.

After pleading guilty to assault and battery in one of the assault cases, the charges in the other two cases were dropped and he was sentenced to five years of probation.

As of Thursday, he was being held on the charges.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano talked about the victims of a deadly crash involving...
‘We are heartbroken’: Charleston Co. sheriff urges focus on victims of deadly deputy-involved crash
Charleston Police released these surveillance photos of a person they are trying to identify in...
Charleston Police release surveillance photos of suspect in hit and run case
Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephania Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff issues statement on mother, daughters killed in Savannah Highway crash
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
17 hurt in school bus crash in North Carolina
Investigators say Dionte Mitchell is aware of warrants issued for his arrest and he left the...
Deputies searching for suspect in double murder

Latest News

The Charleston County Coroner has identified the North Charleston man who died Tuesday while in...
Coroner identifies inmate who died after falling ill at Charleston County jail
Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Orangeburg teen facing additional charges after early Monday arrest
Bond was set at $100,000 for Raymond Moody, 62, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s...
Incident date behind obstruction charge matches date of Drexel disappearance