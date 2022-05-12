SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Advocates, survivors rally at state capitol for sexual assault victims

The South Carolina Victim Assistance Network and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic...
The South Carolina Victim Assistance Network and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and others will gather at the State House at 9 a.m.(WCSC/WIS)
By Patrick Phillips and Katie Kamin
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Two groups are advocating for sexual assault victims at the State House at a rally prompted by a recent South Carolina sexual assault case that made national headlines.

The South Carolina Victim Assistance Network and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and others will gather at the State House at 9:30 a.m.

The action was inspired by the sexual assault case against Bowen Turner, who was originally accused of sexually assaulting three teenage girls.

While out on bond for one of the charges, he allegedly violated the terms of his house arrest more than 50 times, and later pleaded guilty to assault and battery in one of the cases.

A charge in one of the other cases was dropped as a result of the guilty plea and prosecutors dropped the remaining charge after the victim’s death.

A judge sentenced Turner to five years of probation and without a requirement of having to register as a sex offender, SCVAN spokesperson Nicole McCune said.

“The Bowen Turner case demonstrates, yet again, how the criminal legal system can fail victims and survivors of sexual assault,” SCCADVASA Executive Director Sara Barber said. “It also highlights the importance that individuals who handle these cases receive adequate training. We stand with SCVAN, victim service providers, and allies across South Carolina in effecting real, tangible changes to ensure victims are able to heal and seek justice on their own terms. We also encourage continued investment of time and resources in alternative options for victims, including restorative justice.”

RELATED STORIES:

Thursday morning’s rally is expected to include sexual assault survivors and victims’ advocates.

The groups hope to pressure the state’s General Assembly to focus attention on the need to handle crimes from what SCVAN calls a “more trauma-informed and victim-centered approach.”

“South Carolina has some of the strongest rights in the country when it comes to victims’ rights,” SCVAN Legal Director Sarah Ford said. “But laws don’t mean anything for crime victims unless they are asserted and enforced. It is critical that victims know they have significant rights, and victims know there are organizations like the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network to believe, support, and represent them. We encourage survivors, their family members, victim service providers, and other interested community members to join us.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano talked about the victims of a deadly crash involving...
‘We are heartbroken’: Charleston Co. sheriff urges focus on victims of deadly deputy-involved crash
Charleston Police released these surveillance photos of a person they are trying to identify in...
Charleston Police release surveillance photos of suspect in hit and run case
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
17 hurt in school bus crash in North Carolina
Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephania Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff issues statement on mother, daughters killed in Savannah Highway crash
Investigators say Dionte Mitchell is aware of warrants issued for his arrest and he left the...
Deputies searching for suspect in double murder

Latest News

The vigil will honor Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and...
Groups plan news conference, vigil for victims of deputy-involved crash
Robert Dewayne Williams, 37, was booked Wednesday night into the Al Cannon Detention Center on...
Former Lowcountry teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy to face bond court judge
AT&T says its new “Locate Before Route” feature will use GPS tracking instead of cell towers to...
New feature will help first responders find 911 callers faster
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New feature will help first responders find 911 callers faster