VIDEO: Firefighters rescue homeowner’s cat after wildfire tears through neighborhood

Orange County firefighters were able to rescue a cat from a wildfire in Laguna Hills, California. (Source: KCAL, KCBS)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in Southern California, but there was a light moment during the firefight on Wednesday.

Orange County firefighters were able to rescue a homeowner’s cat while they were fending off flames in a Laguna Niguel neighborhood.

The woman said she had rushed home from work to see what she could do to save her pets after the area had been evacuated. About 20 minutes later, a firefighter emerged with her cat.

“He’s scared and hiding, but I’m happy to have him back. He’s probably terrified. We’re going to head out as soon as possible to avoid getting hurt,” said the cat’s owner Breanna Kivinski.

The wind-driven coastal fire broke out Wednesday afternoon and chewed through brush and burned several million-dollar homes in Laguna Hills.

Fire officials report no immediate injuries to anyone, but crews remain in the area trying to contain the flames.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

