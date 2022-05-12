SC Lottery
Widow of fallen Georgia sheriff’s captain views late husband’s name on national memorial

Decatur County Captain Justin Bedwell is among those being honored this week in Washington, D.C.
By David Ade
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Slain Decatur County Captain Justin Bedwell is among those being honored this week in Washington, D.C. Bedwell’s name is now on on National Law Enforcement Memorial, a place built to honor fallen officers who died in the line of duty and their surviving families.

Thursday, Katherine Bedwell, Justin’s wife, visited the memorial for the first time.

“He was our hero before, but he’s even more so now,” Bedwell said.

Bedwell kissed her hand then touched her late husband’s name that is carved into the memorial, and described her emotions.

She said, “Happy, you know, honored that they’re honoring my husband. But then once again, he shouldn’t be here. No law enforcement family should be having to come visit their family members on the wall because of a shameless act...”

Justin Bedwell was shot and killed in the line of duty in March 2021, and passed days later. He was a 20 year veteran and left behind Katherine and their daughter.

Ceremonies will take place throughout the weekend in Washington for Bedwell, and the more than 500 other fallen officers being honored during this year’s Police Week.

