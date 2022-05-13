SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED

Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young, 26, (left) are charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.(Dorchester County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says three employees, who worked at a state-operated facility for the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs in Summerville, have been arrested Thursday.

Shaunta Bennett, 32, Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 and Nyosha Renee Young, 26, are charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

All three used to work for the Coastal Regional Center in Summerville. They are currently booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to SLED.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Robert Dewayne Williams, 37, was booked Wednesday night into the Al Cannon Detention Center on...
Judge sets bond for ex-Lowcountry teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy
Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and Miranda Dantzler-Williams,...
Groups want answers, charges in deadly deputy-involved crash
Bond was set at $100,000 for Raymond Moody, 62, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s...
Incident date behind obstruction charge matches date of Drexel disappearance, documents show

Latest News

The shelter is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and felony...
Charleston Animals Society offering reward after dog and cat found shot
Dorchester County will be spending over $2 million to convert a former detention center into a...
Dorchester Co. to spend $2.5M to convert vacant detention center into urgent care facility
Andrew Melton Demetre, 22, was arrested for felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident,...
Motorist faces DUI charge after hit-and-run crash with pedi-cab driver
The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of a North Charleston man who died days...
Coroner identifies man who died after weekend dirt bike crash