Alcantara’s Slam, Missed Opportunities Snap RiverDogs Win Streak in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, SC - Kevin Alcantara hit a go-ahead grand slam and the Charleston RiverDogs left 12 men on base as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans snapped their win streak at six in a 13-4 game Thursday night at Pelicans Ballpark. The Pelicans scored five runs in two separate innings after the RiverDogs led into the fifth.

Willy Vasquez homered for the first time in 2022 to give the RiverDogs (20-10) a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Moments later, things turned for the worse. In the bottom of the fifth, Reginald Preciado blooped a single into shallow center and Jacob Wetzel followed with a bunt single to put runners on the corners. A fielder’s choice groundball off the bat of Pete Crow-Armstrong drove in a run and made it a 4-3 game. Juan Mora grounded out for the first out, but Victor Munoz walked James Triantos to load the bases. The right-hander got ahead of Alcantara 0-2, but left a breaking ball over the plate and the outfielder lined it over the right field wall to give the Pelicans (20-10) a 7-4 advantage.

The RiverDogs loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t score as lefty Bryan King entered from the bullpen a struck out three straight hitters. King would work 3.0 perfect innings to close the game and earn his first save.

Mora added a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to expand the Myrtle Beach lead to 8-4. Neraldo Catalina entered for the ninth inning and recorded just one out, walking five batters and surrendering five runs, three of them earned. Catcher Dawson Dimon recorded the final two outs in the frame.

The RiverDogs took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning with a two-run double from Bobby Seymour and an RBI triple from Mason Auer. However, Myrtle Beach countered with an RBI double from Mora and run-scoring single from Triantos in the bottom half to close within 3-2.

JJ Goss worked 3.0 innings as the starter, allowing two runs on five hits. Munoz suffered the loss after surrendering five runs in 3.0 innings of work. Fields allowed a solo home run in 1.0 inning of work.

Charleston finished with six hits on the night and stole four bases. Shane Sasaki is now 22-22 on stolen base attempts this season. Kevin Made and Mora each tallied a pair of hits for the Pelicans and Alcantara paced them with four RBI.

Game four in the match-up will take place Friday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Antonio Jimenez (0-2, 4.66) will toe the slab for the RiverDogs. RHP Luis Devers (2-2, 4.05) will work opposite the southpaw for Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.