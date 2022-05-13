Burke, West Ashley name new boys basketball coaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry high schools each named new boys head basketball coaches on Thursday.

Burke hired former Citadel star and St. John’s head coach Kevin Hammack to lead the program. Hammack has been a coach in the Lowcountry for 13 years including last season as an assistant coach for the girls team at Burke.

Hammack replaces Deon Richardson who stepped down earlier this offseason, though he will stay on as the Athletic Director.

The Maryland native was a 4 year starter at The Citadel in the early 2000′s and finished his career scoring more than 1,000 points, the all-time leader in assists (now ranks 2nd), and a school record in steals.

West Ashley hired their 4th new head coach in the last 4 seasons on Thursday bringing in George Jenkins to replace Benjamin Snyder.

Jenkins, who had 18 years of coaching experience, spent last season as an assistant with the Wildcats and was an assistant at Beckham before that.

Snyder leaves West Ashley after just one season, the 2nd straight coach to do so.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.