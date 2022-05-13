SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Animals Society offering reward after dog and cat found shot

The shelter is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and felony...
The shelter is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and felony conviction of those involved in both cases.(Charleston Animal Society)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society says a dog and cat have been found shot in North Charleston within the past week.

The shelter is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and felony conviction of those involved in both cases.

“We are seeing a rising tide of animal cruelty and we must pull together as a community to stop it,” Charleston Animal Society Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman said.

A puppy was found with a gunshot wound to his paw on the 5200 block of Rivers Avenue on Saturday, according to the shelter.

Then five days later, on May 12, a cat was found shot with pellets at the 7400 block of Tedder Street.

If you have any information regarding either of these cases please call either North Charleston Animal Control (843)-740-2815 or North Charleston Police Department (843)-607-2076.

Injuries

Veterinarians say the cat has a poor prognosis because of the extent of the injuries. Multiple pellets are embedded in the cat’s body. Also, one of the pellets appears to have hit the cat’s spine, which may cause severe mobility issues.

A picture of the cat receiving treatment from veterinarians
A picture of the cat receiving treatment from veterinarians(Charleston Animal Society)

Meanwhile, the dog suffered significant damages to the joint, which will never fully function as it used to, veterinarians say. They are hopeful the dog’s foot will heal. but amputation may be needed.

The dog receiving treatment from veterinarians.
The dog receiving treatment from veterinarians.(Charleston Animal Society)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Robert Dewayne Williams, 37, was booked Wednesday night into the Al Cannon Detention Center on...
Judge sets bond for ex-Lowcountry teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy
Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and Miranda Dantzler-Williams,...
Groups want answers, charges in deadly deputy-involved crash
Bond was set at $100,000 for Raymond Moody, 62, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s...
Incident date behind obstruction charge matches date of Drexel disappearance, documents show

Latest News

Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED
Dorchester County will be spending over $2 million to convert a former detention center into a...
Dorchester Co. to spend $2.5M to convert vacant detention center into urgent care facility
Andrew Melton Demetre, 22, was arrested for felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident,...
Motorist faces DUI charge after hit-and-run crash with pedi-cab driver
The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of a North Charleston man who died days...
Coroner identifies man who died after weekend dirt bike crash