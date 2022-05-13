Coroner identifies man who died after weekend dirt bike crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of a North Charleston man who died days after a weekend crash involving a dirt bike.

Cory Gethers, 22, died Thursday at 11:25 a.m. from injuries he suffered in a crash involving a motor vehicle and a dirt bike, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on Dorchester Road, she said.

Gethers was the driver of the dirt bike.

North Charleston Police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.