SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner identifies man who died after weekend dirt bike crash

The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of a North Charleston man who died days...
The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of a North Charleston man who died days after a weekend crash involving a dirt bike.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of a North Charleston man who died days after a weekend crash involving a dirt bike.

Cory Gethers, 22, died Thursday at 11:25 a.m. from injuries he suffered in a crash involving a motor vehicle and a dirt bike, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on Dorchester Road, she said.

Gethers was the driver of the dirt bike.

North Charleston Police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Robert Dewayne Williams, 37, was booked Wednesday night into the Al Cannon Detention Center on...
Judge sets bond for ex-Lowcountry teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy
Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and Miranda Dantzler-Williams,...
Groups want answers, charges in deadly deputy-involved crash
Bond was set at $100,000 for Raymond Moody, 62, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s...
Incident date behind obstruction charge matches date of Drexel disappearance, documents show

Latest News

Incident reports released Friday provide new details about an inmate who died at MUSC Tuesday...
Deputies release report on medical emergency that led to inmate’s death
Charleston Police arrested a driver early Friday morning who they say left the scene of a crash...
Pedi-cab driver hospitalized after crash, motorist arrested on DUI charge
Two northbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge were blocked because of a crash, troopers say.
Ravenel Bridge lanes reopen after crash
Kelvin Marshall is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and the unlawful carrying of a...
Police arrest man after high-speed chase in North Charleston