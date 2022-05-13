Coroner identifies man who died after weekend dirt bike crash
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of a North Charleston man who died days after a weekend crash involving a dirt bike.
Cory Gethers, 22, died Thursday at 11:25 a.m. from injuries he suffered in a crash involving a motor vehicle and a dirt bike, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
The crash happened Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on Dorchester Road, she said.
Gethers was the driver of the dirt bike.
North Charleston Police are investigating the crash.
