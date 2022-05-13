SC Lottery
Deputies release report on medical emergency that led to inmate’s death

By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An incident report released Friday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office details what happened prior to the death of an inmate being housed there on Tuesday.

Stanley Greene, 57, died at MUSC after being transported there from the Al Cannon Detention Center, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. O’Neal said Greene had been taken to the hospital as a result of what she called a “probable natural event.”

The report states that a detention deputy was called Tuesday at approximately 10:45 a.m. to Greene’s cell. At first, Greene, who was lying down on his bunk, was unresponsive. The deputy called a medical emergency over the radio and said as others were responding, Greene began to respond, the report states.

The deputy was able to get Greene to sit up on his bunk as two other officers and multiple nurses arrived, the report states.

Deputies say the nurses and a medical provider were able to take Greene by wheelchair to the medical unit. Shortly after that, the report states, he was sent out to the hospital.

A supplemental report from a second deputy described Greene as alert and able to clearly answer his questions.

A third report released Friday from the medical unit states that Greene was wheeled into an exam room and that he slid out of his wheelchair and onto the floor, prompting the doctor to order that 911 be called.

While the medical team waited for EMS to arrive, they administered oxygen.

The report notes that during the incident, the deputy at the medical unit forgot to activate their assigned body-worn camera.

O’Neal said the cause and manner of Greene’s death were pending further testing.

Jail records state he was booked into the jail on Oct. 5, 2021, on a charge of attempted armed robbery.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

