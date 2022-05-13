SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester Co. to spend $2.5M to convert vacant detention center into urgent care facility

Dorchester County will be spending over $2 million to convert a former detention center into a...
Dorchester County will be spending over $2 million to convert a former detention center into a 24-hour urgent care facility.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County will be spending over $2 million to convert a former detention center in St. George into an urgent medical care facility to address a lack of healthcare in the rural parts of the county.

The former female detention center stands at the corner of Sears Street and Northwest Railroad Avenue and has been vacant since 2020.

The county has set aside $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and has applied for a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to be used toward the conversion.

Currently, there are no 24-hour urgent care facilities in the St. George area, so neighbors have to drive to Walterboro or Summerville to get immediate medical help once physicians’ offices close at 5 p.m.

Dorchester County Councilmember Harriet Holman said the facility will be able to accommodate X-Rays, CT scans and MRIs. She adds there will also be an on-site pharmacy and will be able to give out COVID-19 vaccines.

“We looked at the detention center, and it looked like it was going to be the perfect place and the location to put this facility, this urgent care facility,” Holman said. “Whenever you have an urgent care need, [driving to Walterboro or Summerville] is too far. We have kids that play sports here that if they get injured on the field and it’s after hours, the doctors are no longer here, the urgent care would be a great facility to go to.”

St. George Councilmember the Rev. Betty Collins said the town has been looking to add a 24-hour urgent care to the area since the mid-2010s.

Holman estimates the conversion will be done by the end of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Robert Dewayne Williams, 37, was booked Wednesday night into the Al Cannon Detention Center on...
Judge sets bond for ex-Lowcountry teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy
Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and Miranda Dantzler-Williams,...
Groups want answers, charges in deadly deputy-involved crash
Bond was set at $100,000 for Raymond Moody, 62, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s...
Incident date behind obstruction charge matches date of Drexel disappearance, documents show

Latest News

Andrew Melton Demetre, 22, was arrested for felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident,...
Motorist faces DUI charge after hit-and-run crash with pedi-cab driver
The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of a North Charleston man who died days...
Coroner identifies man who died after weekend dirt bike crash
Incident reports released Friday provide new details about an inmate who died at MUSC Tuesday...
Deputies release report on medical emergency that led to inmate’s death
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Driver faces DUI charge after crash injures pedi-cab driver