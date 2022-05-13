SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’

Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on spam accounts.(Hannibal Hanschke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said Friday that his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is “temporarily on hold” pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform.

It’s another twist after signs of internal turmoil amid the Tesla billionaire’s planned buyout of the company, including that Twitter fired two of its top managers Thursday.

It wasn’t clear whether the fake account issue could scuttle the deal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Robert Dewayne Williams, 37, was booked Wednesday night into the Al Cannon Detention Center on...
Judge sets bond for ex-Lowcountry teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy
Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and Miranda Dantzler-Williams,...
Groups want answers, charges in deadly deputy-involved crash
Bond was set at $100,000 for Raymond Moody, 62, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s...
Incident date behind obstruction charge matches date of Drexel disappearance, documents show

Latest News

Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian soldier to go on trial in first war-crimes case
Folly Beach leaders are expected to vote this summer on a plan that would increase hourly and...
Folly Beach will vote to increase beach parking lot rates
A few of the 35 projects they’ll be completing include packing 100,000 meals for local food...
Hundreds of volunteers work to complete 35 Charleston-area projects in 48 hours
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
Biden to urge local leaders to boost public safety spending