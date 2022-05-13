Folly Beach will vote to increase beach parking lot rates

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - This June, the Folly Beach council will vote on increasing the city parking lots’ hourly rate.

The current rate is $2 per hour or $10 per day. June’s vote could increase both of those figures by 50 cents.

The council approved the concept of a parking rate increase earlier this week and chose 50 cents as a reasonable adjustment. Council members will actually vote on the matter in June.

It would be the first time since 2019 that the city would change its parking rates. The rates only apply to city lots with signage and pay stations, mostly at public beach access.

Officials say the increase will help offset the costs to hire and retain high-quality parking representatives.

Street parking would remain free unless otherwise posted. The city estimated that the 50-cent increase would raise the city’s projected 2022 parking revenue by about $87,000, from about $1.32 million to about $1.4 million.

The rates will not generally impact the people who live there since they have designated parking passes.

The city would have to decide when the rate would go into effect.

