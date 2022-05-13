Georgetown County sheriff to speak Monday about ‘recent law enforcement activity’
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County’s sheriff has called a news conference for Monday afternoon, his office says.
Sheriff Carter Weaver is set to discuss “recent law enforcement activity within Georgetown County” at a 2 p.m. news conference at the Georgetown County Judicial Center, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The release does not provide any further details about the activity Weaver will discuss.
Multiple sources said on Thursday that remains had been discovered in a wooded area in the county. Authorities have not released details on that discovery.
The same sources would not give a specific location on where the remains were found.
But the report fueled speculation about the case of Brittanee Drexel, a New York teen who disappeared from the Myrtle Beach area during spring break in 2009.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
