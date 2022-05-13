SC Lottery
Georgetown County sheriff to speak Monday about ‘recent law enforcement activity’

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver will hold a news conference Monday afternoon.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver will hold a news conference Monday afternoon.(WMBF)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County’s sheriff has called a news conference for Monday afternoon, his office says.

Sheriff Carter Weaver is set to discuss “recent law enforcement activity within Georgetown County” at a 2 p.m. news conference at the Georgetown County Judicial Center, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The release does not provide any further details about the activity Weaver will discuss.

Multiple sources said on Thursday that remains had been discovered in a wooded area in the county. Authorities have not released details on that discovery.

The same sources would not give a specific location on where the remains were found.

But the report fueled speculation about the case of Brittanee Drexel, a New York teen who disappeared from the Myrtle Beach area during spring break in 2009.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

