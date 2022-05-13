SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Handyman arrested after violent sexual assault of 70-year-old client, police say

Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.
Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a handyman who they say violently raped a 70-year-old woman at her home, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.”

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call at the home on May 4 when the victim reported that her handyman beat her and sexually assaulted her inside her home.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to her head, face and body, police said.

Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody Tuesday after nearly a week on the run.

Harper was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, and assault and battery by means likely to produce death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Robert Dewayne Williams, 37, was booked Wednesday night into the Al Cannon Detention Center on...
Judge sets bond for ex-Lowcountry teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy
Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and Miranda Dantzler-Williams,...
Groups want answers, charges in deadly deputy-involved crash
Bond was set at $100,000 for Raymond Moody, 62, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s...
Incident date behind obstruction charge matches date of Drexel disappearance, documents show

Latest News

For at least two weeks, hundreds of thousands of drivers have passed by Las Vegas club Little...
Sign outside Las Vegas club: ‘Now auditioning Ukrainian strippers’
FILE - Former national security adviser Robert C. McFarlane gestures while testifying before...
Former national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies at 84
The victim told investigators he was in his vehicle when two men exited the Lexus and forced...
‘I’m tired of these jokers’: Sheriff’s office releases video of reported carjacked
FILE PHOTO
Gov. McMaster signs election reform bill
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on $44B deal