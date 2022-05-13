Hundreds of volunteers work to complete 35 Charleston-area projects in 48 hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Northwoods Baptist Church in North Charleston and the organization Send Relief have reached out to area governments, schools, and nonprofits in the area to see what they need and how they can help.

Hundreds of volunteers from the community and churches across Charleston will be completing over 30 projects in the city in just two days.

Send Relief is known for being first responders for natural disasters, fighting human trafficking, and even sending aid to those affected by the war in Ukraine. The group is looking to provide hands-on services to those in need right here in Charleston today and tomorrow as part of their Send Relief Serve Tour.

A few of the 35 projects they’ll be completing include packing 100,000 meals for local food banks and organizations, feeding schoolteachers, and beautifying the exterior of three Charleston area schools.

Logan Catoe, with Northwood Baptist Church, says he hopes they can build long-standing partnerships with these schools to continue providing them with services.

“We are going to be able to build some picnic tables for them, we’re going to be able to plant some flowers and do things like that. Just little things that as a church we might not have the resources to do, the school might not have the resources to do but an organization like send relief they’re backing all of this. They’re giving us the tools and the supplies to get all these things done.” Catoe says.

Catoe says it’s not too late to volunteer, they are looking to complete 35 projects in a matter of 48 hours and can use more volunteers. He says it’s been a team effort with the city, state, and the community to organize this number of outreach events for the community.

Volunteers can show up at Northwoods Baptist Church in North Charleston Friday and Saturday between 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. The address of the church is 2200 Greenridge Rd. in North Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.