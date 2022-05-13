‘I’m tired of these jokers’: Sheriff’s office releases video of reported carjacking

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are seeking multiple gunmen in connection to a carjacking in the Brookdale area on Wednesday.

“Enough is enough, I’m tired of these jokers,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you’re seeing this, you may as well turn yourself in because we’re coming after you.”

A white Lexus pulled in front of a home on Shadow Lawn Drive around 4:30 p.m. where the victim’s silver Toyota was parked.

The victim told investigators he was in his vehicle when two men exited the Lexus and forced him out of his car at gunpoint.

After the victim gets out, both vehicles are seen on the security video above speeding away.

If anyone has any information on the gunmen or incident, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

