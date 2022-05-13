SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘Love and support’: Oreo celebrating Pride Month with pride cookie packages

Oreo is creating a limited-edition cookie to celebrate Pride Month. (Source: Oreo.com)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pride Month doesn’t start until June, but it’s never too early to stock up on snacks.

Oreo is planning on customers doing just that as it is creating official pride cookie packs.

The cookie maker reports that the limited-edition packages have a brightly-colored message of love and support for the LGBTQ+ community. There’s also a blank space for a personalized message.

And the pride theme continues inside the wrapper, with the word “Proud” stamped on each Oreo.

PFLAG, the first and largest gay rights organization, has also joined the awareness campaign for the limited-edition pride cookies, according to Oreo representatives.

The pride packs can be ordered from Oreo’s website or purchased at retailers starting on May 18.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Robert Dewayne Williams, 37, was booked Wednesday night into the Al Cannon Detention Center on...
Judge sets bond for ex-Lowcountry teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy
Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and Miranda Dantzler-Williams,...
Groups want answers, charges in deadly deputy-involved crash
Bond was set at $100,000 for Raymond Moody, 62, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s...
Incident date behind obstruction charge matches date of Drexel disappearance, documents show

Latest News

FILE - Former national security adviser Robert C. McFarlane gestures while testifying before...
Former national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies at 84
Mary Ford Early Learning center is being used as the model for what future Pre-K centers could...
School district moves toward universal Pre-K
FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean...
Mickelson decides not to defend title at PGA Championship
Charles Hecksher, 39, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to...
Man out on bond after drug, firearms charges
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that...
Deputy, 2 K-9s escape from washed-out road