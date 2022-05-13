Lowcountry high school baseball scores (5/12)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Baseball
5-A - Lower State Game 1
Berkeley 8, Summerville 1 - Hayden Newbold hit a grand slam to lead the Stags to the win. Berkeley will host Lexington in a winners game on Saturday while Summerville will travel to Chapin for an elimination game.
3-A - Lower State Game 1
Brookland-Cayce 6, Hanahan 1 - The Hawks will face Gilbert in an elimination game on Saturday
Oceanside Collegiate 17, Gilbert 4 - The Landsharks will take on Brookland-Cayce in the winners bracket on Saturday.
2-A - Lower State Game 1
Andrew Jackson 2, Woodland 0 - The Wolves will host Buford in an elimination game on Saturday
Philip Simmons 8, Buford 7 - The Iron Horses will go to Andrew Jackson in the winners bracket on Saturday
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.