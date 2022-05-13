SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school baseball scores (5/12)

Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Baseball

5-A - Lower State Game 1

Berkeley 8, Summerville 1 - Hayden Newbold hit a grand slam to lead the Stags to the win. Berkeley will host Lexington in a winners game on Saturday while Summerville will travel to Chapin for an elimination game.

3-A - Lower State Game 1

Brookland-Cayce 6, Hanahan 1 - The Hawks will face Gilbert in an elimination game on Saturday

Oceanside Collegiate 17, Gilbert 4 - The Landsharks will take on Brookland-Cayce in the winners bracket on Saturday.

2-A - Lower State Game 1

Andrew Jackson 2, Woodland 0 - The Wolves will host Buford in an elimination game on Saturday

Philip Simmons 8, Buford 7 - The Iron Horses will go to Andrew Jackson in the winners bracket on Saturday

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

