Lowcountry high school baseball scores (5/12)

Baseball

5-A - Lower State Game 1

Berkeley 8, Summerville 1 - Hayden Newbold hit a grand slam to lead the Stags to the win. Berkeley will host Lexington in a winners game on Saturday while Summerville will travel to Chapin for an elimination game.

3-A - Lower State Game 1

Brookland-Cayce 6, Hanahan 1 - The Hawks will face Gilbert in an elimination game on Saturday

Oceanside Collegiate 17, Gilbert 4 - The Landsharks will take on Brookland-Cayce in the winners bracket on Saturday.

2-A - Lower State Game 1

Andrew Jackson 2, Woodland 0 - The Wolves will host Buford in an elimination game on Saturday

Philip Simmons 8, Buford 7 - The Iron Horses will go to Andrew Jackson in the winners bracket on Saturday

