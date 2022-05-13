Man out on bond after drug, firearms charges

SC Lottery
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man is out on bond after being arrested for trafficking cocaine and firearms charges in Burton.

Charles Hecksher, 39, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, use of a firearm while under the influence and pointing/presenting a Firearm.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call near Roseida Road and Laurel Bay Road on Thursday.

At the scene, deputies met with the caller who said a man pulled up, fired a gunshot into the air and drove off.

Investigators say they heard more gunshots which led them to a vehicle that matched the description given by the caller. The suspect then reportedly went inside a home on Laurel Bay Road.

A short time later, deputies arrested the suspect and took him to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

During searches of the suspect’s vehicle, deputies found a trafficking weight of cocaine and a distribution weight of marijuana, an incident report stated.

Hecksher posted bond and was released on Friday, his bond was set at $25,000.

