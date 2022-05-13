SC Lottery
Motorist faces DUI charge after hit-and-run crash with pedi-cab driver

By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police arrested a driver early Friday morning who they say left the scene of a crash involving a pedi-cab.

Andrew Melton Demetre, 22, was arrested for felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident, Charleston County jail records state.

The crash happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Meeting Street near George Street, an incident report states. Police found the driver of a rickshaw who had been seriously injured in a collision. A witness called 911 to report the crash, the report states.

The driver of the pedi-cab suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to MUSC where he is listed in serious but stable condition, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Gillooly said the vehicle left the scene but was found near Market and Meeting Streets. The report states the vehicle had apparent fresh damage to the front of the vehicle, a shattered windshield and airbag deployment.

The motorist was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

