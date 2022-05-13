Pedi-cab driver hospitalized after crash, motorist arrested on DUI charge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police arrested a driver early Friday morning who they say left the scene of a crash involving a pedi-cab.

Police have not yet released the name of the motorist, but say he was arrested for felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

The crash happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. at Meeting and George Streets, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

The driver of the pedi-cab suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to MUSC where he is listed in serious but stable condition, police say.

Gillooly said the vehicle left the scene but was found near Market and Meeting Streets.

The motorist was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.