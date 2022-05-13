SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Pedi-cab driver hospitalized after crash, motorist arrested on DUI charge

Charleston Police arrested a driver early Friday morning who they say left the scene of a crash...
Charleston Police arrested a driver early Friday morning who they say left the scene of a crash involving a pedi-cab.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police arrested a driver early Friday morning who they say left the scene of a crash involving a pedi-cab.

Police have not yet released the name of the motorist, but say he was arrested for felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

The crash happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. at Meeting and George Streets, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

The driver of the pedi-cab suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to MUSC where he is listed in serious but stable condition, police say.

Gillooly said the vehicle left the scene but was found near Market and Meeting Streets.

The motorist was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Robert Dewayne Williams, 37, was booked Wednesday night into the Al Cannon Detention Center on...
Judge sets bond for ex-Lowcountry teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy
Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and Miranda Dantzler-Williams,...
Groups want answers, charges in deadly deputy-involved crash
Bond was set at $100,000 for Raymond Moody, 62, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s...
Incident date behind obstruction charge matches date of Drexel disappearance, documents show

Latest News

Incident reports released Friday provide new details about an inmate who died at MUSC Tuesday...
Deputies release report on medical emergency that led to inmate’s death
Two northbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge were blocked because of a crash, troopers say.
Ravenel Bridge lanes reopen after crash
Kelvin Marshall is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and the unlawful carrying of a...
Police arrest man after high-speed chase in North Charleston
The vigil will honor Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and...
Vigil to honor Colleton County mother, daughters killed in deputy-involved crash