Person of Intertest in SC missing person’s case served time for rape and other sex crimes against children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On May 4, 2022, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office arrested Raymond Moody on a charge of obstruction of justice dating back to April 25, 2009.

The same day New York teen Brittanee Drexel went missing while on spring break at Myrtle Beach.

Law enforcement has declined to provide any further details on the case.

The sheriff’s office has also called a press conference to discuss recent law enforcement activity in the area on Monday, May 16.

Information from the National Sex Offender Registry shows Moody, 62, was serving time for rape, kidnapping, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, and sodomy with a person under the age of 14 or force in the California state prison system.

He was convicted in December of 1983 and released on parole in 2004.

According to a SLED criminal background check, he also failed to register in 2009 and was convicted in 2010.

He was also arrested for indecent exposure in 2008.

In 2012, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office named Moody a person of interest in both Drexel’s 2009 disappearance and Crystal Soles’ 2005 disappearance.

He is currently being held at the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office on a $100,000 bond.

