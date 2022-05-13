SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police arrest man after high-speed chase in North Charleston

By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 31-year-old man faces charges after North Charleston Police say he led them on a high-speed chase when they attempted to make a traffic stop.

Kelvin Marshall is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and the unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.

An incident report states police were patrolling near Ashley Phosphate and Stall road Wednesday at around 10:40 p.m. when they spotted Marshall conducting illegal lane changes in an apparent effort to “distance himself” from police.

Marshall’s vehicle then turned on to I-26 where police tried to pull him over, the report states.

Police say he quickly accelerated, reaching top speeds of up to 137 miles per hour. Marshall finally stopped on Highway 78 where he was arrested.

Jail records state a judge set bond on the two charges at a total of $50,000.

The report states he had nine felony warrants from Goose Creek Police and was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Robert Dewayne Williams, 37, was booked Wednesday night into the Al Cannon Detention Center on...
Judge sets bond for ex-Lowcountry teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy
Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and Miranda Dantzler-Williams,...
Groups want answers, charges in deadly deputy-involved crash
Bond was set at $100,000 for Raymond Moody, 62, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s...
Incident date behind obstruction charge matches date of Drexel disappearance, documents show

Latest News

Two northbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge were blocked because of a crash, troopers say.
Ravenel Bridge lanes reopen after crash
The vigil will honor Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and...
Vigil to honor Colleton County mother, daughters killed in deputy-involved crash
Folly Beach leaders are expected to vote this summer on a plan that would increase hourly and...
Folly Beach will vote to increase beach parking lot rates
A few of the 35 projects they’ll be completing include packing 100,000 meals for local food...
Hundreds of volunteers work to complete 35 Charleston-area projects in 48 hours