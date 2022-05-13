Police arrest man after high-speed chase in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 31-year-old man faces charges after North Charleston Police say he led them on a high-speed chase when they attempted to make a traffic stop.

Kelvin Marshall is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and the unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.

An incident report states police were patrolling near Ashley Phosphate and Stall road Wednesday at around 10:40 p.m. when they spotted Marshall conducting illegal lane changes in an apparent effort to “distance himself” from police.

Marshall’s vehicle then turned on to I-26 where police tried to pull him over, the report states.

Police say he quickly accelerated, reaching top speeds of up to 137 miles per hour. Marshall finally stopped on Highway 78 where he was arrested.

Jail records state a judge set bond on the two charges at a total of $50,000.

The report states he had nine felony warrants from Goose Creek Police and was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.