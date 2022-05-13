Rain chance to fade away as we heat up this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure is moving onshore Friday morning helping to bring scattered rain to the Lowcountry. The elevated chances for rain will continue this afternoon, especially inland, before drier air begins to move into the area overnight. A few thunderstorms will be possible west of Highway 17 this afternoon and evening. Peeks of sunshine should warm temperatures into the upper 70s this afternoon. This area of low pressure will begin to dissipate as it moves north of our area tonight leading to drier and sunnier weather for the weekend. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s on Saturday with upper 80s expected Sunday. One or two showers and storms can’t be ruled out both afternoons this weekend. Hot weather is expected next weekend with temperatures 90° or hotter for most of the week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 78.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 83.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

