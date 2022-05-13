SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

School district moves toward universal Pre-K

Mary Ford Early Learning center is being used as the model for what future Pre-K centers could...
Mary Ford Early Learning center is being used as the model for what future Pre-K centers could look like.(Live 5)
By Nick Reagan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is working toward the goal of universal Pre-K education with an expansion of their current programs kicking off next school year.

As part of the 2019 Mission Critical initiatives, the district is moving forward with a four-stage plan to increase the number of seats available for education before kindergarten.

In the first stage starting in the 2022-23 school year, schools will have Pre-K options available to all schools that don’t have a waitlist and have the classroom space available.

Those schools include: Charleston Progressive Academy, Jane Edwards, Memminger, Minnie Hughes, Mitchell, Mt. Zion, North Charleston Creative Arts, North Charleston Elementary, Pepperhill, St. James Santee and Dunston

“Stage one are schools where we are ready to say we already have universal Pre-K for those students who live in those attendance zones,” Kimberly Foxworth, executive director of early childhood school readiness programs. “What we need to do is get into those communities and let the families know. In some of these communities, they may not know what we have to offer for 4-year-olds. In these stage one communities, we want to spread the word and let them know what high-quality early childhood program is offered at their schools.”

Wave two will target schools that are set to receive building upgrades in the current Capital Improvement Plan. Those schools have a waiting list of 182 students and will need upwards of 17 new classrooms which could include modular units or early learning centers like the Mary Ford Early Learning Center in North Charleston currently in use. Those schools are Midland Park, Sanders-Clyde (@ Mary Ford), Springfield (@ Drayton Hall), St. Andrews and Stono Park.

“Their kindergarten readiness scores are lower, there’s some academic needs there,” Foxworth said. “Let’s get the kids in those communities next. We want to be creative and flexible with families to add more spaces for 4-year-olds.”

Stages three and four are slated to start at the earliest in 2024 and encompass schools that have high enrollment demand and no building capacity to expand. Stage three would tackle schools with high academic needs, while stage four would handle the rest of the schools. The district estimates there are more than 750 students currently on a waiting list this year for Pre-K programs at schools in these two stages.

The district has allocated $5 million of ESSER III to expand early childhood education. The district expects to pay for some of the building expansions with the capital budget as well.

New and returning students will need to register if interested. More on how to register here: https://www.ccsdschools.com/Page/8221

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Robert Dewayne Williams, 37, was booked Wednesday night into the Al Cannon Detention Center on...
Judge sets bond for ex-Lowcountry teacher accused of sexually assaulting boy
Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and Miranda Dantzler-Williams,...
Groups want answers, charges in deadly deputy-involved crash
Bond was set at $100,000 for Raymond Moody, 62, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s...
Incident date behind obstruction charge matches date of Drexel disappearance, documents show

Latest News

The shelter is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and felony...
Charleston Animals Society offering reward after dog and cat found shot
Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED
VIDEO: Charleston Animals Society offering reward after dog and cat found shot
VIDEO: Charleston Animals Society offering reward after dog and cat found shot
Dorchester County will be spending over $2 million to convert a former detention center into a...
Dorchester Co. to spend $2.5M to convert vacant detention center into urgent care facility