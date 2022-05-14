SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

6-year-old boy killed in Orangeburg Co. drive-by shooting

Deputies responded to a home on McClain Street in North where they say a vehicle driving past...
Deputies responded to a home on McClain Street in North where they say a vehicle driving past the home at about 11:35 p.m. opened fire, killing a 6-year-old boy.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies are investigating a shooting incident late Friday night that left a 6-year-old boy dead.

Deputies responded to a home on McClain Street in North where they say a vehicle driving past the home at about 11:35 p.m. opened fire, sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker said. The child, who was inside the home, was shot and killed.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said his deputies have worked non-stop investigating the shooting.

“I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here,” he said. “If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

They can also submit tips to Crimestoppers from a smartphone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

All callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police are searching for a killer who left a woman dead late Friday night in the...
Charleston Police investigate woman’s death outside West Ashley apartment complex
Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED
Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
Andrew Melton Demetre, 22, was arrested for felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident,...
Motorist faces DUI charge after hit-and-run crash with pedi-cab driver
Deputies found a vehicle that had been involved earlier in a high-speed chase crashed into a...
Deputies: 2 killed in crash shortly after drive-by shooting, chase

Latest News

Community leaders with Stand as One and The Voice of Colleton County held a vigil at Colleton...
Friends, strangers hold vigil for 3 women killed in deputy-involved crash
Lowcountry postal carriers are keeping an eye out for food donations as they deliver mail...
Letter carriers collecting donations for ‘Stamp Out Hunger Day’
Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law Friday legislation passed by the General Assembly...
Early voting signed into law in time for June primaries
Deputies found a vehicle that had been involved earlier in a high-speed chase crashed into a...
Deputies: 2 killed in crash shortly after drive-by shooting, chase