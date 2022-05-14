6-year-old boy killed in Orangeburg Co. drive-by shooting

NORTH, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies are investigating a shooting incident late Friday night that left a 6-year-old boy dead.

Deputies responded to a home on McClain Street in North where they say a vehicle driving past the home at about 11:35 p.m. opened fire, sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker said. The child, who was inside the home, was shot and killed.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said his deputies have worked non-stop investigating the shooting.

“I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here,” he said. “If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

They can also submit tips to Crimestoppers from a smartphone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

All callers can remain anonymous.

